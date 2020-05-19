Home

STAFFORD - Timothy, 73, a lifelong resident of the Patchogue area, died May 11 after a brief illness. Timothy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathryn Adair Stafford. He is survived by his stepsons Edward Nelson (Jackie), Christopher Nelson (Karen), and William Nelson (Lois) and their families as well as his sister-in-law, Janet Reese of Patchogue. Tim will be dearly missed by his beloved cousins and many caring friends. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue and a private ceremony will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020
