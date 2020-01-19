|
TALTY - Timothy of New Hyde Park, NY formerly of County Clare Ireland and Whitestone NY. Beloved husband of the late Rose Ann. Loving father of Eileen Giura (Anthony). Dear brother of Sister Justina Talty. Cherished grandfather of Sara and Michela. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, Monday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:15am at Notre Dame Church. Interment at St. Raymond's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Celiac Foundation Celiac.org Nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020