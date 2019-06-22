Home

Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodious Church
Deer Park, NY
Tina Lombardo Notice
LOMBARDO - TIna, 93, of Deer Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lombardo. Tina is survived by her three child- ren, Rita (Herman), Nick (Annmarie), and Peter (the late Jennifer). Tina is also survived by her sister Lina Lucania (96). Tina has 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Tina taught and led the art and photography departments at the Deer Park High School for over 20 years. Visitation Sunday at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. Sunday 2-4:30, & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at Ss. Cyril and Methodious Church in Deer Park. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from June 22 to June 23, 2019
