LOMBARDO - TIna, 93, of Deer Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lombardo. Tina is survived by her three child- ren, Rita (Herman), Nick (Annmarie), and Peter (the late Jennifer). Tina is also survived by her sister Lina Lucania (96). Tina has 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Tina taught and led the art and photography departments at the Deer Park High School for over 20 years. Visitation Sunday at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. Sunday 2-4:30, & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at Ss. Cyril and Methodious Church in Deer Park. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from June 22 to June 23, 2019