SQUEO - Tito Domnick, of Long Beach, N.Y., in his 95th yr.Beloved husband of 74 yrs. to the late Madeline. Loving father of Joseph (Agnes) Squeo, Linda (Jim) Candiloro and Eugene Squeo. Cherished brother of Antonia (Salvatore) Gaeta, the late Ettore Squeo, the late Menotti Squeo, the late Mary Azzolini, and the late Fanny Chiarella. Adored grandfather of James (Ali) Candiloro, Jr., the late Stephen Squio, Kristen (John) Leone, Regina (Mark) Betz, Matthew (Kate) Candiloro, and Robert Squeo. Fond great grandfather of Natalie and John Betz. Tito was born in Molfetta, Italy and immigrated to the US as a young boy. His life story was a reflection of the American Dream. He attended Long Beach High School and graduated a top scholar and athlete. Tito was appointed to the US Merchant Marine Academy before the start of WWII. The war necessitated his service as a diesel engineer aboard merchant ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. After the war he has a long successful career as a business owner in construction and contributed greatly to his community. He was a long time scout master, civil service officer, and actively involved at St. Mary of the Isle Parish in Long Beach. Tito served as a Volunteer for many years at the Northport VA and many of the VA personnel worked with him prior to the Center becoming his home for the last two years of his life. Family will receive friends at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Road Island Park, NY on Monday, 37PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30AM, St. Mary of the Isle RC Church, Long Beach, NY. Interment with Military Honors, St. Raymond Cemetery, Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tito's honor may be made to Northport VAMC 79 Middleville Road, Northport, NY 11768, Attention: Voluntary Service 135. Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary