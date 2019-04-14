Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Resources
Notice Condolences

Tom Kelly Notice
KELLY - Tom, age 65, of Sayville, on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dawn. Loving father of Erin, Meghan, Brittany and Sean. Cherished brother of Kathleen DeCabia, Mary Kelly, Patricia Hellberg and Billy Kelly. Loving Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday 7-9:30 pm & Tuesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville, NY 11796. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, April 17 at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Sayville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to ALS Ride For Life HSC, SUNY Stony Brook,Level 2,Room 106, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8231 www.ride-for-life.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019
