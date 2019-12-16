|
|
Toni Feore-Mayors Apr 29, 1968 - Dec 16, 2017 It's been 2 years since you left us and all of our hearts were broken. I miss you more and more every day, I miss your smile, your laugh, your love for life and fun. You worked 30 years for Air Canada that enabled us to go on so many wonderful trips and see so many beautiful places in the world. I will be forever thankful for those memories and for the day trips to Pt. Lookout we enjoyed with all of your beach gear and your little speaker for music. Your love of rides, games, rollercoasters, fireworks, baking, sunsets, birthdays, presents, holidays, family and friends made me love all of those things even more. I miss seeing the excitement on your face for all of those things and especially seeing how excited you got decorating the house and wrapping presents for Christmas. I am so sad to be here without you, but would have been much sadder had I not met you and fallen in love with the sweetest girl in the world and had you love and care for me. Thank you for being the cutest, sweetest, kind, thoughtful and beautiful person you were. Thank you for being my beautiful wife, my best friend, and the best part of my life. I love you Toni. We all love you and miss you so much and will keep you in our hearts forever. Your loving husband Billy, your little sidekick Moochie, and all of your Family and Friends.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019