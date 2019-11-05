Home

Trina Bozzo Notice
BOZZO - Trina C. of Nesconset (formerly of East Northport, L.I.) on October 31, 2019. Crime Control Officer of 2nd Precinct. Loving Wife of George. Cherished Mother of Jordynn & Olivia. Beloved Daughter of Nicholas & Jennie Andriotty & Daughter-in-law of Eugene & Georgene Bozzo. Loving Sister of Elizabeth, Elene and the late Stephen. Cherished Sister-in-law of David, Genafer (Kenneth). Loving Aunt of Preston. Loving Niece to Gabe & Debbie, Judy & the late Benjamin Nostramo. Beloved Cousin to many & Friend to all. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike; St. James on Wednesday & Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday @ 11am at Holy Cross Church, Nesconset. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019
