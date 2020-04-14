Home

UMBERTO J. FIORAVANTI Jr.

UMBERTO J. FIORAVANTI Jr. Notice
FIORAVANTI - UMBERTO, J. Jr. (Al) of North Babylon, born in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia (Dowd) of 61 years. Cherished dad of Patricia (Emil) Bonavita, the Late Madeline (Daniel) Hopper, Andrea (John) Schneller, Albert (Marie) and Joseph (Lishele) Fioravanti. Beloved Grandpa of 17 grandchildren and their spouses. He served 10 years in the U.S. Air force and reserves. Employed as a VP by Citibank for the majority of his career. Passionate about baseball he lovingly served as president of the NBYL Baseball and was an inspirational leader on our youth, ballfields, and community. He treated everyone like family. He was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Lourdes Church in West Islip. Private burial at St. Charles RC cemetery. Visit chapeyfamily.com to leave condolences.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
