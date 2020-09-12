1/
Umberto Mario Marino
MARINO - Umberto Mario of Farmingdale on September 8, 2020. Devoted husband of Elisabetta. Loving father of Vincent (Lisa) and Luisa Marino. Cherished Nonno of Nicholas, Matthew, and Victoria. Beloved brother of Joseph and uncle of Jose. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4pm & 6:30-9:00pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org



Published in Newsday on Sep. 12, 2020.
