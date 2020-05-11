Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Umberto Perrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Umberto Perrone


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Umberto Perrone Notice
PERRONE - Umberto (Rob) passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at age 65. Born May 30, 1954 in Quarto, Italy, to Maria & Vincenzo, he was the oldest of 6 children. His family immigrated to the United States in 1974. He quickly learned English & later Spanish, finding his calling working in pizzerias. He opened Tony's Pizza in Hempstead, NY, in 1978 - it has remained a successful, beloved restaurant, & staple of the community for 42 years. Through the years he supported countless charitable groups & events in Hempstead, was an honorary member of the Hempstead Fire Department, received many acknowledgements & commendations, and was loved and cherished by all he met. He is survived by his children Vincenzo, Maria, & William; his siblings - Gennaro (Jerry) & Susan Perrone, Francesco & Dawn Perrone, Domenico Perrone & Angelina Sciccone, Filomena Perrone & Felice Martiniello, & Rosa Perrone. Rob was a proud godfather to Vincenzo & Kristina, & had many nieces, nephews, cousins, & countless friends. His presence & good heart will not be forgotten.
Published in Newsday from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Umberto's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -