PERRONE - Umberto (Rob) passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at age 65. Born May 30, 1954 in Quarto, Italy, to Maria & Vincenzo, he was the oldest of 6 children. His family immigrated to the United States in 1974. He quickly learned English & later Spanish, finding his calling working in pizzerias. He opened Tony's Pizza in Hempstead, NY, in 1978 - it has remained a successful, beloved restaurant, & staple of the community for 42 years. Through the years he supported countless charitable groups & events in Hempstead, was an honorary member of the Hempstead Fire Department, received many acknowledgements & commendations, and was loved and cherished by all he met. He is survived by his children Vincenzo, Maria, & William; his siblings - Gennaro (Jerry) & Susan Perrone, Francesco & Dawn Perrone, Domenico Perrone & Angelina Sciccone, Filomena Perrone & Felice Martiniello, & Rosa Perrone. Rob was a proud godfather to Vincenzo & Kristina, & had many nieces, nephews, cousins, & countless friends. His presence & good heart will not be forgotten.
Published in Newsday from May 11 to May 12, 2020