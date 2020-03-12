Home

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Aidan's RC Church
505 Willis Ave
Williston Park, NY
Ursula Grace Trainor


1917 - 2020
Ursula Grace Trainor
TRAINOR - Ursula Grace (McDermott) born September 28, 1917. Died March 10, 2020.She was born in Dundalk, Ireland, and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York at age 12. She was married to the late James Trainor and raised her children in Williston Park, Long Island. She is survived by her dear sister Bernadette. She was a loving mother to her seven children, Brendan, Maura (Elizabeth Boghossian), Kathleen, Patricia (Don LeRoi), Deirdre, Ursula (Izurieta), and (the late) Brian Trainor. She was a very caring grandmother to Dagan, Brian, and Kara Kasavana, Kerry Trainor, Casey and Kenneth Young, Ariel, Jessica, and William Izurieta, and Patrick and Diana LeRoi. Her grandchildren will always remember her with great love and affection. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Dallan, Nevan, Braden, and Holden Kasavana, and Willa and Jack Trainor. She loved when each one was born always saying "We only make beautiful babies!". She was an amazing baker and her recipes will always live on in the family, bringing fond memories. Although a New Yorker, her heart always belonged in her childhood home, Ireland. A very religious person all her life, she is now at peace in Heaven. Friends may visit Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Weigand Brothers FH Inc. 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45am St. Aidan's RC Church, 505 Willis Ave., Williston Park. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Phone # 877 GO Koman.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2020
