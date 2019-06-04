|
Caracci, M.D. - V. William, of West Islip, LI on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Marie Caracci. Devoted father of Maria (Giuseppe) Ciccolella, Diane (Benjamin) Fischer and Toni (Mariusz) Borkowski. Cherished grandfather of Genevieve, Adam and Max. Dedicated Founder and Chief of the Cardiology Department at Good Samaritan Hospital from 1965-2001. Dedicated his life in service of his family, the practice of medicine, and the well-being of his community. Devoted his passion to the appreciation of classical music and the Brooklyn Dodgers, while they lasted. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Dr. Caracci's loving memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the Division of Cardiology, Good Samaritan Hospital, 1000 Montauk Highway, West Islip, NY 11795. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019