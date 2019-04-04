|
MICHELSEN - Valerie A. of Glen Cove, NY and E. Marion, NY on April 1st, 2019 age 74. Beloved wife of the late Spencer. Loving mother of Scott (Victoria), Kristin Brown (Ian) and Paul (Carmina). Dear sister of the late Paul Hagerman. Proud grandmother of Sara, Clarissa, Holly, Spencer and the late MacLean. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Glen Cove Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Service at The First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove Saturday 2pm. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019