|
|
CAMPBELL - Valerie, 82, of Laurel Hollow, on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of George III (Jane), Eric (Helen), Gregory (Kimberly), Colleen, Celeste (Daniel) Nelson and Amy Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Stephen, William, Victoria, Catherine, Charlotte, Zachary and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Sharon Hatfield and the late Judith Dammes. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday 10:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations made to: St. Francis Heart Hospital in Port Washington NY. www.stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org / Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019