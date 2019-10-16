Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
CAMPBELL - Valerie, 82, of Laurel Hollow, on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of George III (Jane), Eric (Helen), Gregory (Kimberly), Colleen, Celeste (Daniel) Nelson and Amy Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Stephen, William, Victoria, Catherine, Charlotte, Zachary and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Sharon Hatfield and the late Judith Dammes. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday 10:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations made to: St. Francis Heart Hospital in Port Washington NY. www.stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org / Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019
