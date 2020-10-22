BEJARANO- Valerie G. of Lynbrook in her 100th year. Our family is heartbroken to announce her peaceful passing. Devoted wife of the late Luis E. Beloved mother of Valerie (Wayne) Hamilton, Luis Jr. (Terry), Jay, Carlos (Judith), Andrea (Douglas Kesten), Deena (Damon) Scott. Adored grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 10. Visitation and Interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contribution to St Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.