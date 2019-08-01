Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Merrick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasilios Perros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasilios Perros

Add a Memory
Vasilios Perros Notice
PERROS - Vasilios of Seaford, NY passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Irene for 47 years. Devoted father of Alex and his wife Patty, and Michael. Loving grandfather of Vasiliki and Tatiana. Adored brother of Kiritsi, Kotso, Paul, and Nina. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Vasilios. Fishing off Montauk and gardening in his backyard was his passion. He will be forever remembered by all who knew him. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 10 am, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasilios's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now