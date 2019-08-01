|
PERROS - Vasilios of Seaford, NY passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Irene for 47 years. Devoted father of Alex and his wife Patty, and Michael. Loving grandfather of Vasiliki and Tatiana. Adored brother of Kiritsi, Kotso, Paul, and Nina. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Vasilios. Fishing off Montauk and gardening in his backyard was his passion. He will be forever remembered by all who knew him. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 10 am, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019