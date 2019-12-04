Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
1 Shrine Place
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
1 Shrine Place
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
Burial
Following Services
Huntington Rural Cemetery
Huntington, NY
View Map
Vasoula Argiriou Notice
ARGIRIOU - Vasoula (nee Kiradzis) of Huntington, NY on December 2, 2019, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Demetrius. Loving mother of George (Angie), Sophia Loizos (George), and Thomas (Laurie). Adored by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Cher-ished sister of Katherine Manolis (Anthony). Charter member of St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church. Family will receive friends Thursday only, 3-5pm and 7-9pm, at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Shrine Place Greenlawn, NY, with a funeral service at church Friday, 12:00pm and burial to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery in Huntington, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes (516) 731-5550. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019
