|
|
NICOTRA - Venerando (Randy) J. passed away at the age of 55. Surrounded by his fam- ily, with his beloved wife Genevieve at his side. Randy passed away 2/1/20 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Randy attended Ward Melville HS and after working 25 years in construction, went back to school and became an LPN. He subsequently was the day supervisor nurse at a UCP group home for the past 10 years where he cared for and loved his "kids".Randy was a great cook, and a voracious reader. He loved the outdoors, the ocean, stargazing, gardening, and everything to do with nature but, above all else, he loved his family. Randy was patient, friendly, thoughtful and kind, traits we should all aspire to. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother Sal and Linda Nicotra and is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jeannette and John Gabosch, his wife Genevieve (Jean), his sons Nicholas (Gianna) & Tomas, the light of his life, his grandson Mason and his yet unborn granddaughter, his sister Barbara (Larry) Hirsch, his stepsister Jerriann (Steve) Traegeser, stepbrother Dean (Lisa) Collier, his sisters-in-law Nikki (John) Poulianos, Tina (Bob) Baum, his many loving aunts, uncles and innumerable cousins & nephews. Randy was a beloved son, husband, Opa, brother, uncle, nephew & cousin and will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved him. Friends may call at Mangano Funeral Home Middle Island Tues 2/4/20 between 2-4:30 or 7-9:30 with a service at 8. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Randy's memory to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation of NY, Good Shepherd Hospice, or .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020