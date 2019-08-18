Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Ventura Desiderio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ventura Desiderio

Add a Memory
Ventura Desiderio Notice
DESIDERIO - VenturaJohn, of Bethpage, formerly of Valley Stream and Brooklyn, on August 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband to Marie. Devoted dad to Thomas (Belinda), Jeanette Federlin (Christopher LaCorte), and the late John (Ginny). Adored grandfather to Donny, Alexa, John and Anne. Proud WWII US Navy Veteran. He loved sports, casinos and laughing, even at his own bad jokes. He will be truly missed, and I bet he will start a card game the minute he gets into heaven. God Bless! Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ventura's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now