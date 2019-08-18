|
DESIDERIO - VenturaJohn, of Bethpage, formerly of Valley Stream and Brooklyn, on August 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband to Marie. Devoted dad to Thomas (Belinda), Jeanette Federlin (Christopher LaCorte), and the late John (Ginny). Adored grandfather to Donny, Alexa, John and Anne. Proud WWII US Navy Veteran. He loved sports, casinos and laughing, even at his own bad jokes. He will be truly missed, and I bet he will start a card game the minute he gets into heaven. God Bless! Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019