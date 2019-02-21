Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
ZIEGLER - Veronica M. of Springhill, FL. Formerly of Commack, NY on February 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Oswald. Loving mother of Karen Kaufman, Thomas Ziegler, Anne-Marie Ziegler and Kathleen Bonney. Adored grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Joan Taylor. Reposing Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road Commack, New York. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45am St. Matthews R.C. Church Dix Hills, NY. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
