WIEDENHAEFER - Vera J. (90) of Oyster Bay, NY. Mother and Realtor. Died Monday September 7, 2020 of natural causes. Wife of Paul Wiedenhaefer, daughter of Albert and Margaret Watson of Huntington, NY. Survived by sons Richard, Robert and Paul. Survived by daughters Patricia Landfield, Maryellen Mooney and Christina Meyer. Also survived by her sister, Florence Madden, of Springfield, VA. Survived by 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Dominic's Church in Oyster Bay on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Burial is COVID-limited at Pinelawn Cemetery, following.







