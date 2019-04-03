MURPHY - Vera Sammis. On March 31, 2019 Vera Murphy passed away peacefully of old age in her home at age 92 in her beloved Huntington, NY. Vera was born October 26, 1926 in Huntington, New York to Byron and Lillian Sammis. She and her older brother Quentin were graduates of Huntington High School. Sammy, as her school age friends called her, went on to Boston University for two years and then moved to New York City where she was a secretary working in the Empire State Building. While in NYC, she met and later married William (Bill) Murphy on June 30, 1950. Bill and Vera were married for 65 years before he passed away in 2015. Vera and her family spent 16 years in Venezuela for Bill's job - during that time in addition to raising her 3 boys, Vera was a church leader and led campaigns to buy goods in support of the indigenous tribes of Amazonian Venezuela. Vera and Bill were also well known in the ex-pat community for their holiday parties! Upon returning to the USA, Vera and Bill moved back to Huntington into the family home Vera's father Byron built in 1950. Back in her home town, Vera for 30 years was investor and building manager for 356 New York Avenue in Huntington. Along the way she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University! Vera loved her church - Old First Presbyterian in Huntington. She served as an elder and was a dedicated attendee and volunteer. Vera was also a long-time member and served as President in the local chapter of the DAR (Daughters of America Revolution) for over 10 years. She was also dedicated to the Huntington Historical Society. Vera loved to travel with her beloved Bill but there was also nothing she loved more than a good Long Island snow storm! Vera is survived by her three sons, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; William (Mari) daughters Catie and Sherri, Robert (Beverley) daughters Jennifer (Trevor) Hutton & Bea, Daphne, and Leila, Jeffrey (Cheryl) sons Andrew (Kristen) Kieghan & Kinsler, Sean (Kristen Noel), James. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Bill, and brother Quentin Sammis. Memorial Visitation Thursday 6 - 8 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station. there will be a Memorial Service on Friday, April 5th at Old First Church 125 Main Street, Huntington at 11AM. Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary