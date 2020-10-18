BUSIC - Veronica A. (Ronnie) of Holtsville, NY sadly passed away on October 15, 2020. Veronica was recently pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jerry and is now celebrating being reunited with him once again. Ronnie was a loving mom to her children Melissa (Eric) Jorgensen of Bohemia, NY and Brian (Sandi) of Port Orchard, WA. Ronnie is also survived by her three grandchildren who will continue to keep her in their hearts and memory, Kevin and Brendan Jorgensen and Glory Busic. The family will remain forever grateful to all those who have cared for, reached out and shown compassion to Ronnie over the many years of her living with Alzheimers. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY. Visiting Monday, 5-8 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10:30 am. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com