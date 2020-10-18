1/
Veronica A. Busic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUSIC - Veronica A. (Ronnie) of Holtsville, NY sadly passed away on October 15, 2020. Veronica was recently pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jerry and is now celebrating being reunited with him once again. Ronnie was a loving mom to her children Melissa (Eric) Jorgensen of Bohemia, NY and Brian (Sandi) of Port Orchard, WA. Ronnie is also survived by her three grandchildren who will continue to keep her in their hearts and memory, Kevin and Brendan Jorgensen and Glory Busic. The family will remain forever grateful to all those who have cared for, reached out and shown compassion to Ronnie over the many years of her living with Alzheimers. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY. Visiting Monday, 5-8 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10:30 am. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Reposing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved