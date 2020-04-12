|
|
MOSBY - Veronica A, 82. A 63 year resident of Port Washington, died on Palm Sunday, April 5th. Pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Andrew R. Mosby, and a grandson, Luke Buss, she is survived by three children, Wendy (Warren) Trunz; Andrew E. Mosby; Jill Buss; and 5 grandchildren, Warren (Kathy) and Grace Trunz; Grant & Noelle Mosby; and, James Buss. A private funeral and burial at Nassau Knolls Cemetery will be held on Good Friday, April 10th. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial donations to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 12 Franklin Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050-3611.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020