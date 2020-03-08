Home

Veronica Agnes Staiano

Veronica Agnes Staiano Notice
STAIANO - Veronica Agnes (nee Murn) of Mineola, formerly of Ridgewood, NY on March 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Louis Staiano. Doting mother of Susan (Anthony) Fiorillo and Janet (Robert) Porter. Cherished grandmother of Michael Fiorillo, Kristin (Michael) Maher, Vanessa (Michael) Boral, Jaclyn Porter, Kara Fiorillo, Ryan Porter and Marc Fiorillo. Treasured great-grandmother of Jackson, Miles, Emersyn, Wesley and Finley. Fond sister of the late John (Huguette) Murn, Josephine Murn and Thomas (Phyllis) Murn. Daughter of the late Josephine and John Murn. Member of Catholic Daughters and Rosary Alter Society. Visiting Sunday 2-5 and 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am, Corpus Christi Church, Mineola. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Corpus Christi Church appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
