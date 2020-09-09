Veronica Daniels

DANIELS - Veronica of Roosevelt, NY. It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother who died September 4th at the age of 98 due to Dementia/Alzheimer's. She loved telling stories of being one of thirteen kids and how she found creative ways of avoiding doing work. She would steal away finding enjoyment in reading books and magazines. In the early years she babysat for families until WWII where she boasted that she worked at the US Naval Power in LaPlata MD, making dynamite. She later followed her sisters to NY where she met and married, Alfred E. Daniels now (deceased). Out of this union they had four children, Robert and Brenda (now deceased) and Theresa and Patricia. Veronica was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a woman of strong character, determination and sophistication. These were her greatest source of strength for our family. We always looked to her for guidance but most importantly, she taught us that family came first. She was involved in the education of her children making sure that they strived. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and her sisters and brothers-in-law. She enjoyed reading self-help books, long walks, but her passion was in playing the piano. There she would sit for hours just enjoying the music often accompanied sometimes with her son Robert on guitar. She is survived by her daughters Theresa and Patricia, along with a host of nieces and nepews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was loved by all, and will be sorely missed. The wake is Thursday at 9:30am at Cecere Family Funeral Home in Baldwin followed by a Mass at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Roosevelt. NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store