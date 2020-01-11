|
BUCELLO - Veronica E., of Pawleys Island, SC formerly of Commack, N.Y. on January 6, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Girard. Cherished mother of Gary (Elizabeth), Cindy (Bruce) Krol, Glenn (Meg), Dina (Patrick) Galvin and Todd (Kimberly). Adored grandmother of 12. Loving sister of Richard Amione and Jean Centore. Reposing Sunday 4-7pm at Commack Abbey, Inc., 96 Commack Road, Com-mack, N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial, Monday 10am at Christ The King RC Church, Commack, N.Y. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020