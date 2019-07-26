|
|
HOLLMAN - Veronica 74, of Centereach, NY on July 24, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Jim and devoted children Scott Vingelis (Stephanie), Kelly Tulipano (Angelo), Christopher Vingelis (Lissa), Dennis Hollman (Bridget), Jill Goyette (Michael), Gregory Hollman and the late Christopher James Hollman. Cherished grandmother to Katelyn, Ava, Nicholas, Vincent, Julianna, Max, Sean, Ciara and John. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720 on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Assumption B.V.M. Interment to follow at Cypress Hills Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019