O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
(631) 585-8888
Reposing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:45 AM
Assumption B.V.M.
Veronica E. Hollman

Veronica E. Hollman Notice
HOLLMAN - Veronica 74, of Centereach, NY on July 24, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Jim and devoted children Scott Vingelis (Stephanie), Kelly Tulipano (Angelo), Christopher Vingelis (Lissa), Dennis Hollman (Bridget), Jill Goyette (Michael), Gregory Hollman and the late Christopher James Hollman. Cherished grandmother to Katelyn, Ava, Nicholas, Vincent, Julianna, Max, Sean, Ciara and John. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720 on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Assumption B.V.M. Interment to follow at Cypress Hills Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
