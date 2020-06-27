Veronica Greeley

GREELEY- Sister Veronica M., OP (formerly Sister Marie Corde, OP) was born into eternal life on June 25, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. In light of current events, a private graveside service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store