Veronica (Vera) Higgins
HIGGINS-Veronica(Vera) Agnes (nee Connolly), age 92 on September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 72 years to David. Loving mother to Eileen Syrop (the late Steve), Maureen Delgado (Vic), Michael (Ellen), Susan Hall (John), Ronnie Fugger (Mark), David Jr. (Denise) and Danny (Viviane).Cherished grandmother to 15 and great grandmother to 12. Loving sister to Catherine McEntee and sister in law to Joseph Daley. Daughter of the late John and Alice Connolly, she grew up in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY from April 19, 1928 until moving to Brent-wood in 1962 to raise her family of 7. Reposing at Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Coram, 3640 Route 112 (2 miles north to LIE Exit 64), Thursday 2-4, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:30am at St. Marks R.C. Church, Shoreham, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY. The family asks for Memorial Donations in Veronica's name to the Maria Regina Residences in Brentwood, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Michael J. Grant Funeral Home
SEP
10
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Michael J. Grant Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Marks R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael J. Grant Funeral Home
3640 Route 112
Coram, NY 11727
631-696-0909
