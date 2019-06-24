|
|
LACHICK- Veronica H., 98, Long time resident of Commack, passed on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted sister of Stasia Frappied, the late Helen Zehenski, and the late Walter Gyrul. Loving mother of Joseph Lachick and Barbara (the late Steven) Dworkin. Cherished grandma of Joseph, Christopher and great grandma of Joseph, John Anthony, and Olivia. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Christ The King R.C.C, Commack, NY. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cutchogue, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 24, 2019