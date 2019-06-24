Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Lachick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Lachick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Veronica Lachick Notice
LACHICK- Veronica H., 98, Long time resident of Commack, passed on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted sister of Stasia Frappied, the late Helen Zehenski, and the late Walter Gyrul. Loving mother of Joseph Lachick and Barbara (the late Steven) Dworkin. Cherished grandma of Joseph, Christopher and great grandma of Joseph, John Anthony, and Olivia. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Christ The King R.C.C, Commack, NY. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cutchogue, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.