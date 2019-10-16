Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Loscalzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Loscalzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Loscalzo Notice
LOSCALZO - Veronica Louise (Imperato) 91, of Woodbury, NY, died peacefully on October 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph T. Loscalzo. Loving mother to Joanne Cavera (Carl), Thomas Loscalzo (Maria), MaryLouise Blond (Lawrence), Christopher Loscalzo (Marianne), John Loscalzo (Ingrid), and Joseph Loscalzo (Stephanie). Devoted grandmother to Robert (Carol), Veronica and Joseph Cavera, Michael (Jen), Stephanie (Ryan), Daniel, and Richard Loscalzo, Benjamin, Scott and Joshua Blond, Monica and Gregory Loscalzo, Kirsten and Erik Loscalzo, and Kathleen, Paul, Sarabeth, and Kevin Loscalzo. Proud great-grandmother to Nathan Loscalzo. Veronica was known for her cheerful demeanor, inquisitive and insightful mind and boundless love for all of the members of her family. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donations in her memory may be made to the , preferably one thatthat is working towardspeace and harmony on earth.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now