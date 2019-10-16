|
LOSCALZO - Veronica Louise (Imperato) 91, of Woodbury, NY, died peacefully on October 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph T. Loscalzo. Loving mother to Joanne Cavera (Carl), Thomas Loscalzo (Maria), MaryLouise Blond (Lawrence), Christopher Loscalzo (Marianne), John Loscalzo (Ingrid), and Joseph Loscalzo (Stephanie). Devoted grandmother to Robert (Carol), Veronica and Joseph Cavera, Michael (Jen), Stephanie (Ryan), Daniel, and Richard Loscalzo, Benjamin, Scott and Joshua Blond, Monica and Gregory Loscalzo, Kirsten and Erik Loscalzo, and Kathleen, Paul, Sarabeth, and Kevin Loscalzo. Proud great-grandmother to Nathan Loscalzo. Veronica was known for her cheerful demeanor, inquisitive and insightful mind and boundless love for all of the members of her family. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donations in her memory may be made to the , preferably one thatthat is working towardspeace and harmony on earth.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019