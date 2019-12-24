Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien-Sheipe Funeral Home Inc
640 Elmont Rd
Elmont, NY 11003
(516) 285-5856
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Szel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica M. Szel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica M. Szel Notice
SZEL - Veronica M. of Elmont, NY on December 22, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Morris. Loving Mother of James, Carol Anne and the late Robert. Dear Sister of Maureen Radoslovich and the late Francis & Dolores Smith. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 6-9 pm at the O'Brien-Sheipe F.H. Inc. 640 Elmont Road. (corner Dutch B'way) Elmont, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30 am at St. Boniface RC Church Elmont, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -