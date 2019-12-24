|
SZEL - Veronica M. of Elmont, NY on December 22, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Morris. Loving Mother of James, Carol Anne and the late Robert. Dear Sister of Maureen Radoslovich and the late Francis & Dolores Smith. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 6-9 pm at the O'Brien-Sheipe F.H. Inc. 640 Elmont Road. (corner Dutch B'way) Elmont, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30 am at St. Boniface RC Church Elmont, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019