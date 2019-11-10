Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's RC Church
YALAMAS - Veronica M. of Levittown on November 5, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late John M. Loving mother of Theresa (Wayne) Heubner. Dear sister of Catherine, John (Rosemarie) and James (Maureen). Adored grandmother of Theresanne and Michael. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Bernard's RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
