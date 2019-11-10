|
YALAMAS - Veronica M. of Levittown on November 5, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late John M. Loving mother of Theresa (Wayne) Heubner. Dear sister of Catherine, John (Rosemarie) and James (Maureen). Adored grandmother of Theresanne and Michael. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Bernard's RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019