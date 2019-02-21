|
ZIEGLER - Veronica M. of Springhill, FL, formerly of East Northport, NY on February 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Oswald. Loving mother of Karen (Wayne) Kaufman, Thomas (Maria) Ziegler, Anne-Marie Ziegler and Kathleen Bonney. Adored grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Joan Taylor. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45am St. Matthew's R.C. Church, Dix Hills, NY. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019