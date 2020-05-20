|
ZOLEK - Veronica Mary (Ronnie), 85, of Glen Cove, New York, passed away in New Jersey on May 18, 2020. She was born in Astoria, Queens to the late Stephen Stolarik and Anna (Kubajak) Stolarik. Veronica was a kind and caring individual who was always full of life. She worked in the Bridal Department at Henri Bendel's in Manhattan before starting her life as wife and mother. She truly cared for others and loved making good memories. Most of all, Veronica cherished the time she spent with her loving husband of almost 60 years, and adoring her children and grandchildren. Veronica is pre- deceased by her husband, Stanley J. Zolek, Sr., their daughter, Veronica Zolek, and her 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving are her brother, Stephen Stolarik, her loving daughter, Elizabeth Skrovanek (husband, Michael), her loving son, Stanley Jr. (wife, Dawn), and her cherished grandchildren Natasha, Stanley, Skylar and Sebastian. Veronica will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. To the very end, "she did her best". Due to the health pandemic and limitations, all funeral arrangements are private at this time. A private service for the family will be held at John E. Day Funeral home and a private Catholic burial at Holmdel Cemetery. A public Catholic Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Please do not send flowers at this time. We encourage you to visit Veronica's memorial website to view her celebration of life at www.johneday funeral home.com.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020