ZOLEK-Veronica Mary (Ronnie) 85, Glen Cove passed away in NJ, May 18, 2020. Veronica cherished time with her loving husband of 60 years, children and grandchildren. Veronica is predeceased by her husband, Stanley J. Zolek, Sr., daughter, Veronica Zolek, and her 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving are brother, Stephen Stolarik of Mineola, daughter, Elizabeth Skrovanek (husband, Michael), son, Stanley Jr. (wife, Dawn), and grandchildren Natasha, Stanley, Skylar and Sebastian. Please visit Veronica's memorial at https://www.johnedayfuneral.com/tributes/ Veronica-Zolek.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020