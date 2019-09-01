Newsday Notices
|
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis De Montfort R.C. Church
Sound Beach, NY
View Map
Veronica McCormack Notice
McCORMACK - Sister Veronica, D.W., in religion known as Sr. Elizabeth of Wisdom, of Sound Beach, NY on August 28, 2019 in her 86th year. She will be greatly missed by the Daughters of Wisdom. Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth. Dear sister-in-law of Kathy McCormack. Cherished aunt of two nephews and two nieces. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station where a religious service will be held Tuesday 3:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30AM St. Louis De Montfort R.C. Church, Sound Beach. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-5PM.www.MoloneyFH.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019
