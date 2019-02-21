|
ZIEGLER - Veronica M. of Springhill, FL, formerly of East Northport, NY on Feb-ruary 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Oswald. Loving mother of Karen (Wayne) Kaufman, Thomas (Maria) Ziegler, Anne-Marie Ziegler and Kathleen Bonney. Adored grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Joan Taylor. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Friday, 2 - 4pm and 7 - 9pm Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45am St. Matthew's R.C. Church, Dix Hills, New York. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019