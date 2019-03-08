Newsday Notices
Victor Alfieri

Victor Alfieri Notice
ALFIERI - Victor A., Sr. of East Meadow, NY on March 6, 2019 at the age of 92. "Vic the Butcher" was the long time owner of Superior Quality Meats in N. Bellmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Victor, Jr. and Joanne Alfieri-Ippolito (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of Andrea, Christopher, Jonathan, T.J., Mikey, Jenna, and James, and great-grandfather of James, Riley, and Ariana. Adored brother of Marie Cosentino. Proud US Navy WWII veteran. Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019
