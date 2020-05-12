Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Victor (Wietse) DeJong

Victor (Wietse) DeJong Notice
DEJONG Victor (Wietse), 74 of West Hartford, Connecticut, formerly of Huntington, New York passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his sons Dirk (Nancy) and Chris (Roxana) deJong, his mother, Sietske, his sister, Jeltje deJong and brother Jaap deJong, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Harrigan. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Milo, Harrigan, and Anna deJong and Lauren Webster. Vic was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Judy Harrigan deJong and his daughter Elizabeth Webster. A celebration of Vic's life will be planned for a later date. Donations in Vic's honor can be made to ASPCA.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020
