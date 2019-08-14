Home

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church
35 N. Service Rd.
Dix Hills., NY
Victor K. Marchon Notice
MARCHON - Victor K.of Dix Hills, NY, on August 10, 2019, at the age of 79. Served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed a 38-year career at Con Edison. Beloved husband of Mary Ann for 54 years. Loving father of Theresa (Rich) and Victor (Gris). Adored Pops to Victor, Mary, Ryan and Morgan. Cherished brother and uncle. Visiting Friday, August 16 from 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at Claude R. Boyd Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park. Funeral Saturday 9:45am at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 35 N. Service Rd., Dix Hills. In lieu of flowers consider a gift in Victor's memory to a cancer .
Published in Newsday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
