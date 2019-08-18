Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Maiorana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor P. Maiorana


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor P. Maiorana Notice
MAIORANA - VICTOR P. Victor P. Maiorana, 84, of Deer Park, NY, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalie, loving father of daughter Daphne (Joseph), daughter Barbara (Ed) and daughter Ann Camille. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Joseph, Michael, Richard, Victoria and great-grandfather of Leigha, Liliana, and Jamie. Family and friends may call Sunday 2PM-4:30PM and 7PM-9:30PM at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home. 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15AM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Download Now