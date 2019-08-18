|
|
MAIORANA - VICTOR P. Victor P. Maiorana, 84, of Deer Park, NY, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalie, loving father of daughter Daphne (Joseph), daughter Barbara (Ed) and daughter Ann Camille. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Joseph, Michael, Richard, Victoria and great-grandfather of Leigha, Liliana, and Jamie. Family and friends may call Sunday 2PM-4:30PM and 7PM-9:30PM at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home. 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15AM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019