McLAUGHLIN - Victor R., 63 of Bay Shore on October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Anne Pratt. Loving stepfather to Jessica and Christina. Cherished grandfather of Allison, Sadie, Julian, Jade and Jonas. Loving brother of Coleen Adler and her husband Arthur, Tracy McLaughlin, Kelly Sheeran, Danny McLaughlin and the late Patricia. Dear uncle to several nieces. Proud Navy Veteran, worked many years in con-struction and Security for Brentwood School. Vic loved his family and was an animal lover as well. Memorial Mass Friday 9:45am at St Anne's R.C. Church Brentwood. Inure-ment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale to follow. Services entrusted to the care of the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes. Family suggests memorial donations to the , 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, NY 11788 in Vic's name.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020