Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:45 AM
St Anne's R.C. Church
Brentwood, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor R. McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor R. McLaughlin Notice
McLAUGHLIN - Victor R., 63 of Bay Shore on October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Anne Pratt. Loving stepfather to Jessica and Christina. Cherished grandfather of Allison, Sadie, Julian, Jade and Jonas. Loving brother of Coleen Adler and her husband Arthur, Tracy McLaughlin, Kelly Sheeran, Danny McLaughlin and the late Patricia. Dear uncle to several nieces. Proud Navy Veteran, worked many years in con-struction and Security for Brentwood School. Vic loved his family and was an animal lover as well. Memorial Mass Friday 9:45am at St Anne's R.C. Church Brentwood. Inure-ment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale to follow. Services entrusted to the care of the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes. Family suggests memorial donations to the , 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, NY 11788 in Vic's name.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -