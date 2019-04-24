Home

GARBO - Victoria : With broken hearts, our family shares that Victoria (Vicki) Garbo, (nee Bausch) was taken from us on April 20th, 2019. Vicki was born on May 3rd, 1958 & she spent her school years in Baldwin NY. Vicki is predeceased by her parents Carlton & Susan, her brother Eric, & her nephew Bryan. She is survived by her husband Denis, her daughters Julie (Robert) & Christyl (Rob), her grand-children Gianna & Robert, her brother Jeffrey (Linda), her nephews Jeffrey (Christine) & Tim, grandnephews, Connor & Tyler, & her sister Karen. Vicki was a wonderful person, whose kindness, joy & depth of love were legendary. Her devotion & generosity was a gift she freely shared & she brought a love of people, deep loyalty, & caring honesty with a wonderful sense of humor. She was passionate, intense & strong, & everyone loved her for it. Vicki will be deeply missed & forever loved by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
