NOSTRAND - Vida J., 93, longtime resident of West Hills, NY on July 29, 2019. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Robert and daughter Carol. Loving mother of David and Taco. Cherished Grammy of Stephen. Funeral Service Tuesday, August 6th, 11 am at St. John's Church, Cold Spring Harbor. Immediately following the Service, a luncheon will be held at St. John's Church. Interment will take place 2:30 pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Vida's memory to The Nature Conservancy; nature.org. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019