VIJAY SHAH, M.D. The Medical Staffs of Plain-view and Syosset Hospitals mourn with profound sorrow the loss of our esteemed colleague. Dr. Shah was a kind and dedicated physician and leader, serving as Director of Medicine at Syosset and Chief of Infectious Disease at Plainview. We celebrate his zest for life and his myriad of professional accomplishments. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are extended to his family. Plainview/Syosset Hospitals Alan Mensch, M.D. Senior VP of Medical Affairs Plainview & Syosset Hospitals Randolph DiLorenzo, M.D.Medical Director Syosset Hospital Michael Fener Executive Director Plainview & Syosset Hospitals
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020