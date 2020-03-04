Home

CICCOLELLA - Vincent A., Sr., 56, of Bethpage passed away March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Lisa. Devoted father of Vincent Jr., Nicole and Anna Marie. Loving son of Camille and the late Louis. Dear brother of Louis (Tory) & Doreen Davenport (Freddie). Cherished brother in law of George Schwendtner (Mary) and Diane Schwendtner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Retired Sanitation Supervisor for Town of Oyster Bay. Past President of Mid Island Conservative Club. Current member of the NYS Conservative Party Committee, 3rd Congressional District and current Vice Chairman of Nassau County Conservative Party. 28 year member of the Beth-page Fire Department, current Trustee and former Captain of Engine Company 7. The family will receive visitors Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Be-thpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020
