Vincent A. Zuccarelli Jr.

Vincent A. Zuccarelli Jr. Notice
ZUCCARELLI - Vincent A. Jr. of Bayside Queens, formerly of Wantagh on February 26, 2020. Predeceased by his loving parents Vincent and Bernice. Beloved brother to Mary Migliorino (Frank) and Kathleen McLoughlin (Richie). Dearest uncle to Damien, Dan and Frankie. Devoted com-panion to his little dog Annie. Cherished nephew to Anita Warren and fond cousin to many. Vince was a dedicated Social Studies teacher at PS/IS 266 in Queens NY, and a friend to all who knew him. Memorial visitation will take place at Wantagh Abbey, corner of Park Ave. and Beech St., Wantagh, March 15th between 5-9pm. Traditional Latin Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Josaphat Church, 34-32 210th St, Bayside March 16th at 9am. Interment following at Mount Saint Mary's Cemetery in Flushing NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020
