AGOSTINO - Vincent, Jr. of Commack, age 54. Beloved husband of Gina Agostino (Nee: Swienc). Devoted father of Vincent, Gabriella, Anthony, and Joseph. Treasured brother of Joann (Giuseppe), Anthony (Anne), Marie, and Diane and brother-in-law to Teresa (Jeremy), Wesley (John) and Annie (Anthony). Cherished uncle to Domenick (Melissa), Maria (John), Graziella (Phil), Vincent, Jeremy, Sean, Sofia, Mario (Rachel), Nicole, Anthony, Sammy, and Rocco. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14 from 2-4:30pm and 7:30-10pm. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 9:45am at Saint Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 20 Cheshire Pl, East Northport, NY 11731. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. asks that those who wish to attend the services to please follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. www.manganofh.com